Tbilisi [Georgia], March 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Wednesday reported 553 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 1,647,796, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that nine people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,739.

As of Wednesday, the country had administered a total of 2,857,215 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

