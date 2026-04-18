Istanbul [Turkiye], April 18 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, stressed the importance of upholding international law and enhancing joint parliamentary action to address growing challenges threatening regional and international security and stability.

In his address at the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in Istanbul, Turkiye, he said the current phase requires responsible positions based on dialogue and cooperation rather than escalation, noting that peace does not occur automatically but is a political and legal choice grounded in respect for state sovereignty and adherence to international law.

Also Read | Donald Trump Warns Iran, Says Tehran Cannot 'Blackmail' US Over Strait of Hormuz.

Al Jarwan condemned the attacks launched by Iran on Gulf and regional countries, which resulted in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, stressing the need for an immediate halt to any actions that threaten state security or endanger civilians, and calling for de-escalation and a return to diplomatic pathways.

He also underlined the strategic importance of international maritime corridors, foremost among them the Strait of Hormuz, as a vital artery for global trade and energy supplies, affirming that ensuring freedom of navigation and protecting these routes is a collective responsibility of the international community, and that any threat to them impacts the global economy as a whole.

Also Read | Kyiv Shooting: 5 Civilians Killed in Kyiv Supermarket Attack, Gunman Neutralised After Hostage Standoff (Watch Videos).

On the Palestinian issue, Al Jarwan reiterated the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, stressing that achieving a just and comprehensive peace remains the cornerstone of stability in the Middle East, and that lasting solutions cannot be imposed but must be built through dialogue and adherence to international law.

He also stressed the importance of supporting Lebanon's full sovereignty over its territory, enhancing its internal stability, and preventing any external interference, ensuring the protection of its institutions and enabling it to build a secure and stable future for its people. He praised the announcement of a ceasefire there, affirming that the Lebanese people, in all their components, deserve security, peace and stability. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)