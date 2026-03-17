Taipei [Taiwan], March 17 (ANI): Prominent European leaders have called on democratic nations to close ranks in defence of the global rules-based order, warning that the growing assertiveness of the People's Republic of China (PRC) threatens stability in Asia and beyond.

Speaking during an event linked to the Yushan Forum, former chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, stressed the need for countries sharing democratic values to stand united against violations of international norms. Addressing attendees at a dinner during the forum, Heusgen described China as a major challenge to the global system of rules that governs international relations, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, he criticised China's behaviour on multiple fronts, arguing that its actions often demonstrate disregard for the principles embedded in the United Nations Charter. Heusgen pointed to China's treatment of ethnic minorities, including the Uyghurs in Xinjiang and communities in Tibet, as examples of serious human rights concerns. He also highlighted China's growing pressure on Taiwan and tensions with Japan, including repeated threats of military force.

Such actions, he warned, undermine the international legal framework that many nations depend upon. Calling for collective action, Heusgen said that countries committed to democracy, human rights and a rules-based international system must cooperate closely. He emphasised that unity among these nations would be essential to safeguarding global stability and ensuring that future generations inherit an international order governed by law rather than coercion.

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Also speaking at the event was Jan Lipavsky, who served as foreign minister of the Czech Republic between 2021 and 2025. He noted that the world is currently facing multiple geopolitical crises, including Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and escalating tensions in the Middle East since late 2023. Lipavsky warned that these conflicts are unfolding alongside a rapid technological transformation. According to him, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, autonomous systems and mass-produced drones are reshaping global power dynamics, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

As a result, economic security and technological resilience are now deeply tied to national security. Lipavsky stated that this changing environment highlights Taiwan's strategic significance. Describing the island as both a technological powerhouse and a vibrant democracy, he said Taiwan plays a critical role in global supply chains. He cited growing cooperation between Prague and Taipei in fields such as semiconductor research, cybersecurity and strengthening democratic resilience, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)