New York [US], October 26 (ANI): Calling for a long-term solution to the Syrian conflict, India at UNSC said the global fight against terrorism cannot and should not be compromised for narrow political games.

During a UNSC meeting, Ambassador R Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative at United Nations Security Council said at UN said, "The global fight against terrorism cannot and should not be compromised for narrow political games. The international community should also display zero tolerance towards terrorism."

The envoy noted that the stalemate in the political process has become unsustainable. "There has been hardly any progress in recent times, particularly regarding the constitutional committee. Since its last meeting in Geneva in June, the small body of the constitutional committee has not met and there is no clarity on the way forward."

"It has been three years since the establishment of the committee. It was expected to build trust and confidence among all three sides through its collaborative action. However, that has not been the case so far," the envoy said expressing concerns expressed disappointment that the Small Body of the Constitutional Committee has not met this month.

In this regard, the Indian representative to the UN said noted the efforts made by the special envoy including its recent meetings in Damascus. "We continued to support this step-by-step approach and call on all sides to engage with the special envoy in a constructive manner."

However, he highlighted the improvement of Syria's relations and engagement with its Arab nations is a positive development. "We hope the upcoming Arab League meeting and deliberations thereby will contribute to the UN-facilitated political process."

Speaking further he said the threat of terrorism in Syria and the region cannot be ignored. "The sanctioned terror outfits such as ISIL have remained active in Syria as is evident from attacks."

"On the security front, we remain concerned. There is an urgent need for serious attempts towards a comprehensive ceasefire. Syria does not need more security operations," he said.

India has been consistent, in calling for support to the regional efforts in finding a long-term solution to the conflict. India continues to call for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization and preconditions.

Earlier as well, India had urged the international community also need to constructively look at promoting projects, which will bring much-needed jobs and economic opportunities for the Syrian people. (ANI)

