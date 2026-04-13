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Budapest [Hungary], April 13 (ANI): Global congratulations poured in on Monday after Peter Magyar's Tisza party secured a decisive victory in Hungary's parliamentary elections, with partial official results indicating a major political shift after 16 years of continuous rule under Viktor Orban's nationalist party Fidesz.

In a post on X, French President Emmanuel Macron said he held a meeting with Magyar to congratulate him on the victory, describing it as a win for democratic participation and European values, adding that both countries would work towards a stronger and more sovereign Europe.

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"I just held a meeting with Peter Magyar to congratulate him on his victory in Hungary! France salutes a victory of democratic participation, of the Hungarian people's attachment to the values of the European Union, and for Hungary in Europe. Together, let us advance a more sovereign Europe, for the security of our continent, our competitiveness, and our democracy," Macron stated in his post.

From Canada, the office of Prime Minister Mark Carney extended congratulations to Magyar and his Tisza Party, expressing optimism about future cooperation.

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The statement, posted on X, noted that Canada looks forward to working with the incoming government to strengthen bilateral ties and advance shared priorities, including economic prosperity and global security.

"Prime Minister Carney congratulates Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party on their election victory in Hungary. Canada looks forward to working with the next government to strengthen bilateral ties and advance shared priorities on economic prosperity and global security," the post read.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also congratulated Magyar, while acknowledging outgoing leader Viktor Orban for his years of leadership.

Meloni, in a post on X, said Italy values its strong relationship with Hungary and expressed confidence that cooperation would continue in a constructive spirit.

"Congratulations on the clear electoral victory to Peter Magyar, to whom the Italian government wishes good work. I thank my friend Viktor Orban for the intense collaboration of these years, and I know that even from the opposition he will continue to serve his Nation. Italy and Hungary are nations bound by a deep bond of friendship and I am certain that we will continue to collaborate in a constructive spirit in the interest of our peoples and the common challenges at the European and international level," the post read.

Magyar's victory is being widely seen as a turning point in Hungarian politics, potentially reshaping the country's domestic policies as well as its relations within the European Union.

After conceding defeat in the parliamentary polls, Hungary's long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Magyar, whose party won the election by a landslide.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban has just called to congratulate us on our victory," Magyar said in a post on X.

According to Al Jazeera, with 97.35 per cent of votes counted, Peter Magyar's centre-right Tisza Party won 138 seats in the 199-member parliament, securing 53.6 per cent of the vote.

In contrast, nationalist leader Viktor Orban's Fidesz obtained 55 seats with 37.8 per cent support, according Al Jazeera, citing official results. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)