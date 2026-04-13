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The residence of Sam Altman in San Francisco was targeted in a second security incident early Sunday morning, April 12, just two days after a Molotov cocktail attack at the same property. San Francisco Police confirmed the arrest of two suspects following reports of a gunshot fired near the home, though no injuries were reported in either incident.

The back-to-back episodes have raised concerns about the safety of high-profile technology leaders, particularly amid growing public debate around artificial intelligence. Authorities are continuing their investigation, while officials have not disclosed a clear motive behind the incidents. Molotov Cocktail Attack on Sam Altman Home: OpenAI CEO Shares Family Photo After Residence Targeted, 20-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in San Francisco.

Sam Altman Home Targeted Again

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the latest incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. on April 12. A vehicle stopped near Altman’s property, and a passenger allegedly fired a round before the car fled the scene.

Surveillance footage and security personnel reports helped identify the vehicle. Police later detained two individuals, Amanda Tom, 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, and recovered firearms during a search of a residence linked to the suspects. Both were booked on charges related to negligent discharge. Sam Altman Warns AI Could Trigger ‘World-Shaking Cyberattack’ This Year.

Earlier Molotov Cocktail Attack on Sam Altman Home in SF

The shooting incident follows a separate attack on Friday morning, when a 20-year-old suspect allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the property’s gate on Chestnut Street. Security personnel extinguished the fire quickly, preventing further damage. The suspect, identified as Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, was later detained after reportedly making threatening statements near OpenAI’s headquarters.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in connection with either incident.

The incidents come amid increasing scrutiny of the tech industry and rapid developments in artificial intelligence. Altman had earlier acknowledged public unease, stating that concerns around AI are justified given its potential societal impact.

While there is no official confirmation linking the attacks to Altman’s role at OpenAI, the timing has drawn attention to the broader climate surrounding emerging technologies.

Police have not released further details about potential motives or whether the two incidents are directly connected. Authorities continue to examine evidence, including surveillance footage and recovered weapons. Neither OpenAI nor law enforcement officials have provided additional comment as of now.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).