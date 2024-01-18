Davos, Jan 18 (PTI) A large number of business leaders from across the world have expressed their strong commitment to the Indian market during their meetings with DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Singh also highlighted that India has created world-class digital infrastructure for delivery of government services which is the largest globally.

This not only increases ease of doing business but also ushers in ease of living, he said during his interactions with the Indian and global business leaders.

Among others, Singh met Henrique Braun, Senior Executive Vice-President, President, International Development of Coca-Cola, who highlighted the importance of local partnership for its success in India and expressed its intent to add more value for farmers.

The Secretary suggested Coca-Cola to look at programmes that increase local sourcing from India, create more value for farmers, and drive programs to upskill and reskill the human resources capital in India, especially women.

During their meeting with Singh, the leadership team of Mitsubishi said India is an important market for them and they are looking to leverage their manufacturing footprint not just for Indian market but also for exports to markets such as Middle East.

The secretary advised them to increase their focus on local value addition and exports and invited Mitsubishi's suppliers and advised them to collate their key suppliers.

Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of Volvo said they are bullish on the Indian market and mentioned their new factory in Pitampur, Madhya Pradesh.

Singh also met Gernot Doellner, Chairman and CEO of Audi, who highlighted the company's interest in setting up an R&D facility in India.

During his meeting with Mahindra Group CEO Anish Shah, Singh discussed pathways for enhancing India's industrial competitiveness and critical sectors for driving investments.

Singh also met top representatives from Nestle, Carlsberg, AB InBev, HPE, NSper-Prosus, Schneider Electric, Unilever and H&M, among others.

