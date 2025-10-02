Geneva [Switzerland], October 2 (ANI): Members of the European Parliament, senators, and human rights activists raised concerns over human rights violations against vulnerable women and children in South Asia, particularly in Pakistan and Bangladesh, during a side event at the 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The event, organised by International Support for Human Rights in collaboration with Italia Che Cambia, was attended by Anna Maria Cisint, Member of the European Parliament; Erik Selle, Leader of the Christian Conservative Party in Norway; Fabia Cestelli of Italia Che Cambia; as well as senators and political activists.

Speaking after the event, Erik Selle, who spent part of his life in Bangladesh, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the country.

"I grew up in Bangladesh, I love that country, but I am devastated and heartbroken by what has happened in the last year. There is also a geopolitical aspect in Bangladesh with the caretaker government now, but my plea to Mohammad Yunus is to get control of the country and protect it from extremists," Selle said.

Calling for a stronger global focus on women's rights, he added, "I worked in Bangladesh on projects aimed at empowering women in rural areas. When women's rights are strengthened and opportunities are created for them to earn and contribute to the family, it lifts families out of poverty. We must stop extremism and work for the welfare of women."

Selle also highlighted concerns over the targeting of religious minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus and Christians, and said that women in Pakistan--particularly in Balochistan--were suffering without adequate response from the United Nations.

Anna Maria Cisint, Member of the European Parliament, described the situation of women and young girls as "very difficult." She also drew attention to challenges faced by migrant women from Bangladesh and Pakistan in Italy, claiming many were subjected to repression and forced to wear the burqa against their will.

The side event concluded with calls for the international community to increase pressure on both Pakistan and Bangladesh to ensure protection of women, children, and minority communities. (ANI)

