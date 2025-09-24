New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday announced the appointment of Gloria Gangte, from the Indian Foreign Service Batch of 2000, as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Norway.

According to the statement by the MEA, Gangte, who is currently serving as India's High Commissioner to Malta, is expected to take up her new assignment shortly.

"Ms. Gloria Gangte (IFS: 2000), presently our High Commissioner to Malta, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Norway. She is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA release read.

A career diplomat who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2000, Gangte brings with her over two decades of rich experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy across the globe.

Before her current posting in Malta, she served as Joint Secretary in the Latin American and Caribbean Division at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, where she managed relations with more than 33 countries.

Gangte's previous overseas assignments include serving as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Rome, Italy, where she was also the Deputy Permanent Representative to Rome-based international agencies such as UNIDROIT, FAO, IFAD, and WFP (2017-19). She has also held the position of Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Muscat, Oman (2015-16).

In addition, Gangte was Counsellor (Political) at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Offices in Geneva (2011-14) and was a key Indian delegate to the UN Human Rights Council. Her diplomatic career also includes significant roles at the Indian Embassies in Buenos Aires, Argentina (2005-08), and Madrid, Spain (2002-05), where she handled political, commercial, cultural, and consular affairs.

At the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters, she has served as Deputy Secretary in the Latin America and Caribbean Division and as Attache in the East Asia Division, with a focus on China and Japan.

According to the MEA, India and Norway established bilateral relations in February 1947. Both countries have been enjoying a cordial and friendly relationship since then. The two countries respect each other for their shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. (ANI)

