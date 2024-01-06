Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 (ANI): Ties between India and Bangladesh is built on very strong foundations and these relations over the years have moved from strength to strength, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Saturday.

In an interview with ANI, Masud Bin Momen said that he would like to see more progress in connectivity and other joint projects between the two countries.

Also Read | UK PM Rishi Sunak Raised Doubts Over Rwanda Plan's Effectiveness As British Chancellor, Says Report.

He noted that the good results in the upcoming elections in India and Bangladesh will further strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

"India and Bangladesh relationship is built on very strong foundations starting from 1971 and the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers and the Indian population in general. And over the years, these relations have moved from strength to strength and recently there are so many at so many levels, cooperation and our relationship has blossomed that it cannot be said in one go, " the Bangladesh Foreign Secretay said

Also Read | Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Oregon After Aircraft Window and Chunk of Fuselage Blow Out in Mid-Air (Watch Video).

"One thing I would like to see is more progress in connectivity and also projects, joint projects with mutual economic benefits and already some of the foundations have been laid. Therefore. I think with good results in the upcoming elections both in Bangladesh and subsequent in India, these various connectivity related projects will further be strengthened," he said.

Bangladesh is set to hold elections on January 7. On Thursday, Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina had urged people to exercise their voting rights in Sunday's election to prove that democracy prevails in Bangladesh.

Noting that the economic ties between India and Bangladesh has flourished in recent times, Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh would like to fully utilise potentials of the complementaries of the two economies. He said that Matarbari deep sea port which is being built with the help of Japan will open up new possibilities for the northeastern states of India, Bhutan and Nepal.

He said, "The economic relationship, between the two countries has also flourished in recent times in terms of higher volumes of trade from both sides. So, we would like to, fully utilise the potentials of the complementarities of the two economies and also, northeast India, as you know, is, having, you know, accessibility issues, to the Bay of Bengal."

"We are building this Matarbari deep sea port with the help of the Japanese. So this could open up new possibilities, not only for north east Indian States, but also for Bhutan and Nepal, which are also landlocked. So I would like to say that or I'd like to see that in the coming years, we will have a lot of these, avenues, not only explored, but, actual implementation, will be done," he said.

Highlighting Sheikh Hasina's zero tolerance policy on terrorism, the foreign secretary said," ...Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her zero-tolerance policy on any kind of terrorism and her promise not to let any inch of Bangladesh land used for any forces to our neighbours- India and also Myanmar...So, we are very steadfast in that context. That benefited some of the northeastern states in terms of stability and also we see progress. But we would like to go to the next level...."

The Bangladesh foreign secretary said that there needs to be some sort of continuity in terms of policies and programs related to economy. He noted that Bangladesh's economy has remained very consistent in the last 15 years under Sheikh Hasina's term as Prime Minister.

Speaking about importance of stable government for country's economy, Momen he said, "I mean, you know, for any economy to, to move in a particular trajectory. The policies and the programs in the economic areas, need to be, there need to be some sort of continuity. If you change policies, you know, with the change of, governments, then sometimes, the economic progress is also hampered.

"But we have seen in the last 15 years, with the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, at the helm of affairs, our economic progress has been very, very consistent, and our poverty reduction programs has really been successful, but also in the social areas like women's empowerment, health sector, and, I mean, hardcore economic areas, you can quantify," he said.

"But, you know, some of these other, softer areas we have also done you know, tremendous progress, you know, if you take it, like, for example, inclusivity, so that, our growth has been also inclusive. And, you know, inequality has been, kept in check. and, especially, mainstreaming the women, women's forces, have also been very, very, visible, in the last few years," the Bangaldesh diplomat said.

He noted that all these policies have yielded positive results and Bangladesh has graduated from a LDC group to a developing country group. He stressed that they need to continue with these policies to see this progress moving forward.

Speaking about Bangladesh's foreign policy, Momen said, "And also in the foreign policy area, our father of the nation's, dictum of, friendship to all and, malice towards none. Also paying off in these difficult times, in the geopolitical, you know, arena. We see a lot of tension, a lot of, rivalry and, are being also played out in our region."

"But, Bangladesh has so far managed in navigating these difficult times by, with the help of this dictum. So that, you know, whatever relationship, we need to pursue with the different countries. We are doing that and making others understand our, our situation. And and they all understand. And therefore, so far, I would say that, we are managing it well," he said.

Highlighting the importance of India-Bangladesh ties, the foreign secretary said, "Of course, with India...it's based on a totally different foundation and level. It is not comparable, with any other countries. So I hope, that this can be maintained and already reciprocated by the current Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has, time and again, mentioned the swarnadhyay golden chapter of the relationship, which is a model for any other regions. So we'd like to see more of it."

Earlier in December, Sheikh Hasina promised to maintain cooperation and friendly relations with India if she is re-elected in the parliamentary polls. The reaffirmation came as she unveiled the manifesto of the ruling Awami League party for the general elections scheduled for January 7. Hasina underlined that if her party secures victory, Bangladesh will persist in its development collaboration with all nations, highlighting the commitment to fostering positive diplomatic ties and cooperation.

Specifically mentioning India-Bangladesh ties, the manifesto states, "The long-standing problem of demarcation of land boundaries and exchange of enclaves with India has been resolved. This achievement has encouraged continued multilateral cooperation and friendly relations with India." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)