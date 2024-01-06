Portland, January 6: An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon on Friday after a window and chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air, media reports said. A passenger sent KATU-TV a photo showing what appears to be an exit row missing a door and window. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Alaska Airlines did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press message seeking information. Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Portland Airport After Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air (Watch Video)

The flight left Portland for Ontario, California, at 4:52 p.m. but returned just before 5:30 p.m. KPTV-TV reports photos sent in by a passenger showed a large section of the airplane's fuselage was missing. Alaska Airlines Flight 'Crash Attempt': Off-Duty Pilot Joseph Emerson Charged With 83 Counts of Attempted Murder for Trying to Shut Down Plane's Engines

Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Oregon

🚨#BREAKING: Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air ⁰⁰📌#Portland | #Oregon ⁰A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night. The flight, traveling… pic.twitter.com/nt0FwmPALE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

We are aware of an incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight #AS1282. We will share more information as it becomes available. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) January 6, 2024

The FAA did not immediately respond to an email request for information. The Boeing 737-9 MAX rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to online FAA records.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)