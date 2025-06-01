Paris, Jun 1 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday held a meeting with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanne and discussed the company's investment plans for India.

Goyal is here for a three-day visit.

"Met Mr. Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman & CEO of @TotalEnergies. Discussed the company's investment plans for India and avenues for deeper collaboration in the renewable energy sector," Goyal said in a post on X.

