Athens, Dec 7 (AP) Greece's government said Monday it will maintain core lockdown measures through the Christmas holidays, acknowledging that monthlong restrictions have not reduced COVID-19 cases to the extent it had hoped for.

Schools, courts, and restaurants will remain closed through Jan. 7, government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced, while non-essential travel between Greece's administrative regions will also be banned.

Also Read | Pope Francis to Visit Iraq in March 2021, His First Foreign Trip Since Coronavirus Pandemic.

Stay-at-home orders nationwide will remain in effect until that date, with movement outside only allowed with government permission — which can be granted by SMS text message.

Greece's pandemic death toll reached 3,000 at the weekend, with most deaths occurring after Nov. 1.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protests: Intel Alert to MEA on Sikhs For Justice’s Plan to Shut Down Indian Embassies in London, New York and Toronto on December 10.

The number of daily infections, based on a seven-day rolling average, is currently at 1,609 compared to 2,674 in mid-November, Petsas said.

Restrictions for stores, churches and hair salons will be announced later this week, Petsas said.

The current lockdown was launched on Nov. 7 and initially planned to last for three weeks. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)