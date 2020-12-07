Vatican City, December 7: Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March 2021, said the Vatican on Monday. This will be the first foreign trip of Pope Francis since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic struck the world. Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, announced the news. It will be an Apostolic Journey covering four days and four Iraqi provinces, according to Vatican News. Pope Francis Voices Support For Same-Sex Civil Unions in Documentary Film 'Francesco'.

Pope Francis will be visiting Baghdad, Ur, known to be the birthplace of Abraham, Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh. According to Bruni, the Pope has accepted the invitation of the Republic of Iraq and the local Catholic Church. "The programme of the journey will be made known in due course, and will take into consideration the evolution of the worldwide health emergency," he said in a statement. Pope Francis' Instagram Account 'Likes' Sultry Pic of OnlyFans Bikini Model Natalia Garibotto and Netizens Are Losing Their Minds; Sexy Model Has The Cheekiest Reaction.

Iraq also welcomed the Pontiff's scheduled visit, describing it as "message of peace". All overseas visits of the Pope that had been scheduled for this year were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2000, the late Pope John Paul II expressed a desire to visit the ancient Iraqi city of Ur. However, he couldn't go because talks with then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein had failed. Pope Francis has also wanted to visit Iraq for long.

Last year, he told a meeting of Catholic aid agencies that he planned to visit the Middle Eastern nation in 2020. "I think constantly of Iraq – where I want to go next year – in the hope that it can face the future through the peaceful and shared pursuit of the common good on the part of all elements of society, including the religious, and not fall back into hostilities sparked by the simmering conflicts of the regional powers," he had said.

