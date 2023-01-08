New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is set to arrive in India on Sunday to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the media advisory.

During his visit to India from January 8-14, he will travel to six cities - Delhi, Indore, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Agra and Mumbai.

Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the Chief Guest at the 17th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore from January 8-10. He will arrive in New Delhi on January 8 and will emplane for Indore at 10:30 am, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the media advisory.

During his visit to Indore, Mohamed Irfaan Ali will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 8. On 9 January, Mohamed Irfaan Ali will attend the inaugural session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention 2023.

The PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will feature addresses by the Chief Guest Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Special Guest of Honour, Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi. Mohamed Irfaan Ali will also hold a meeting with PM Narendra Modi on January 9.

More than 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 countries have registered for the PBD Convention, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release. On January 8, the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas inauguration will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

A Commemorative Postal Stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' will be released to highlight the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration, according to the press release.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first-ever digital Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Exhibition on the theme "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle" to showcase the contribution of diaspora freedom fighters in India's Independence. Furthermore, a special town hall will be held in view of India's ongoing presidency of the G20 on January 9.

On January 10, Mohamed Irfaan Ali will hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, according to the media advisory. On the same day, he will attend the valedictory session and the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Samman awards ceremony. President Murmu will present the awards at the PBD Convention in Indore.

On January 11, Mohamed Irfaan Ali will attend the programme in Indore. After attending the programme, he will emplane for Agra. He will participate in the programme in Agra and travel to Delhi on January 12.

Guyana's President will attend the programme in Delhi and emplane for Kanpur on January 13. After attending a programme in Kanpur, he will travel to Bengaluru. He will attend the event in Bengaluru and emplane for Mumbai. He will depart from Mumbai on January 14. (ANI)

