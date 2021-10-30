Rome [Italy], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had an excellent meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome, where they discussed ways to further scale up the friendship between the two countries.

Talking to Twitter, PM Modi said their talks focused on trade, culture and other subjects

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

"Had an excellent meeting with PM @leehsienloong on ways to further scale-up the friendship between India and Singapore. Our talks focused on trade, culture and other subjects," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in July, PM Modi had lauded Lee Hsien Loong for inaugurating historic Silat Road Gurudwara in Singapore.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The PM was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invited Pope Francis to visit India during a "very warm" meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour.

These developments came after PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'In the evening, PM is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural programme. Later, dinner is also planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development". There will be a global summit on supply chain resilience, according to the sources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)