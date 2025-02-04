Gaza City, Feb 4 (AP) Hamas officials on Tuesday said they've begun talks with international mediators over the second phase of the ceasefire while claiming Israel hasn't abided by some of the terms of the first phase.

Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for the militant group, said Tuesday that it had started “communications and negotiations” over the next phase, which is expected to include further hostage releases and Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The group also claimed in a statement Tuesday that Israel had delayed and obstructed the flow of aid into the enclave.

"What has been implemented in these aspects is much less than what was agreed on,” Hazem Qassam, the group's spokesperson, said in a statement.

Negotiations of the ceasefire's second phase were set to begin Monday. Netanyahu's office said Tuesday that he would send a delegation to Qatar this weekend to continue negotiations.

Netanyahu is in Washington, where he met with Trump's Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday and was set to meet Trump on Tuesday.

The second phase is expected to be more difficult to negotiate than the first phase agreement. Israel has said it won't agree to a complete withdrawal from Gaza until Hamas' military and political capabilities are eliminated. Hamas says it won't hand over the last hostages until Israel removes all troops from the territory. (AP)

