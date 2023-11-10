Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 10 (ANI/WAM): Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, accompanied by sheikhs and officials, has visited the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023 to review the latest innovations on display in the show's pavilions, including boats, yachts, and fishing and marine sports equipment.

During a tour of the show at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) Marina and Canal Hall, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the UAE boat industry's competitiveness and global reach, emphasising the event's significance for partnerships and knowledge and expertise exchange across all vital sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on the latest technologies and products by exhibitors, highlighting the importance of such events in reaffirming Abu Dhabi's position as a global destination for the marine equipment industry. (ANI/WAM)

