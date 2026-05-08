World News | Healing Bonds: Jaishankar, Guyana's Health Minister Discuss Advancing Bilateral Medical Cooperation

Georgetown [Guyana] May 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday shared a positive update from his stopover in Guyana, highlighting the growing synergy between India and the Caribbean nation in the healthcare sector.

During a brief but productive stopover in Georgetown, Jaishankar met with Guyana's Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony. The meeting served as a pivotal moment to review the expanding map of medical and pharmaceutical collaboration between the two nations.

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In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony of Guyana during my stopover in Georgetown. Glad to learn of the progress in our bilateral health cooperation."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052728691596132822?s=20

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Diplomatic relations between India and Guyana have existed since 1965, when a Commission of India was established in Georgetown in May 1965 and was made a full-fledged High Commission of India in 1968 after the country gained independence on May 26, 1966.

Earlier in the day, he shared an op-ed he penned in the Trinidad and Tobago Daily Express newspaper.

In a post on X, he said, "'The India-Trinidad and Tobago relationship reflects a unique convergence of history, human connection, and shared aspirations. It has evolved from the movement of people to a partnership of purpose. Today, as we navigate an increasingly turbulent and unpredictable world, it is imperative that these ties must use their deep complementarities to evolve into a pillar of strength and stability for both our countries.' My Op-Ed in the Trinidad and Tobago Daily Express newspaper titled 'From shared journeys to a shared future'.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052727777187487852?s=20

He had also addressed representatives from various sections of Surinamese society on the theme 'Partnership for Progress'.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052579767359283588?s=20

Jaishankar has embarked on a three-nation tour to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as part of his official visit to the Caribbean nations. He is currently in a stopover to Guyana.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will take place from May 2 to May 10.

MEA stated that the visit underscores India's close historical and cultural ties with the three countries, particularly due to the presence of Girmitiya communities. (ANI)

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