Tehran [Iran], March 23 (ANI): Iranian state media Press TV said on Monday that Hezbollah carried out 63 military operations targeting Israeli positions and army centres in the last 24 hours.

Citing a statement issued by Hezbollah, Press TV said that the operations were launched to "defend" Lebanese territory and people, and as a direct response to the recent Israeli attacks.

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It said that the operations included rocket barrages, offensive drone strikes, and artillery fire. It added that the targets primarily focused on Israeli military gatherings, armoured vehicles, bases, and troop deployment centres along the border areas.

The development comes as The Times of Israel reported on Saturday that five people were lightly hurt after a Hezbollah rocket struck a home in the northern town of Ma'alot-Tarshiha.

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It said that Hezbollah fired several rockets at northern Israel on Saturday, which damaged several buildings and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel said that the Israeli Air Force blew up a bridge over Lebanon's Litani River on Sunday, as it accused Hezbollah of using it to move operatives and weapons into the country's south.

It further reported that the strike on the Litani's Qasmiya Bridge was met with anger from Beirut, which warned the step to be a "dangerous escalation". It gave a call to the international community to intervene to prevent Israel from expanding its operations in Lebanon.

The Israeli Air Force blew up a bridge over Lebanon's Litani River on Sunday, accusing Hezbollah of using it to move operatives and weapons into the country's south, as Israel warned that its fight against the Iran-backed militiahad "only just begun".

The strike on the Litani's Qasmiya Bridge was met with anger from Beirut, which warned that the step was a "dangerous escalation" and demanded that the international community intervene to deter Israel from expanding its operations in Lebanon.

Israel has carried out massive airstrikes in Lebanon and pushed Hezbollah further into the country.

According to the Times of Israel, the Qasmiya Bridge was the fifth to be targeted by Israel since March 2. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)