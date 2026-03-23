A viral social media video from a recent San Antonio Spurs home game has sparked a significant backlash and a formal response from the NBA franchise. The footage, which gained over 1.4 million views before being removed, appears to capture an attendee typing a derogatory text message about Hispanic fans during the team’s victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, 19 March 2026. NBA Playoffs 2026 Schedule Announced As Champions Oklahoma City Thunder Secure Top Seed.

The incident has overshadowed a major sporting milestone for the Spurs, who clinched a postseason berth with a 101–100 win at the Frost Bank Center.

Spurs Viral Video

The controversy began when TikTok user @inluvwganineee shared a video filmed from the lower-level seating area. The clip shows a woman responding to a text from a contact named "Chris," who had written, "A lot of crazy Hispanic fans." The woman was filmed typing back the response: "All Hispanic! How can they afford it."

The video, which featured the text overlay "If your gma [grandma] was at the game tonight, ew," quickly circulated across platforms like X and Instagram. Local residents and fans expressed outrage at the stereotyping, particularly given San Antonio’s demographics. According to U.S. Census data, approximately 65% of the city’s 1.5 million residents identify as Latino or Hispanic.

Watch Video Video

Many fans responded by posting photos of themselves in premium seating sections to counter the "outdated and racist" narrative presented in the video. One user commented, "Not her saying that in SAN ANTONIO, TX!!!" while another added, "Last time I checked it was the San Antonio Spurs, not the Saint Anthony Spurs." Bam Adebayo Etches Name in NBA History, Miami Heat Player Scores Second-Most Points To Edge Past Kobe Bryant.

The Spurs' Official Response

In the wake of the mounting criticism, the San Antonio Spurs released a statement over the weekend to distance the organisation from the fan’s remarks. The team emphasised that the Frost Bank Center should be a space where all community members feel a sense of belonging.

"All of us in the Spurs organization are proud to live in San Antonio, a city that shines and thrives because of the culture and contributions of our Latino community," the statement read. "Inclusion is a foundation for the San Antonio Spurs. We strive to provide an environment, in our facilities and across our community, that celebrates belonging and respect regardless of race or ethnicity. Por Vida."

Despite the off-court distraction, the Spurs are preparing for their first playoff appearance in six seasons, bolstered by the record-breaking performances of Victor Wembanyama.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).