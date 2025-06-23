Tokyo [Japan], June 23 (ANI): Toru Takatani, President of the Global Marketing Group at Hitachi Construction Machinery, shared deep insights into the company's longstanding partnership with India and its global vision for the future.

Hitachi Construction Machinery, a global leader in the construction equipment sector, especially hydraulic excavators, has been a key player in shaping infrastructure projects across continents.

The company's India journey began in 1984, when it initiated a technological collaboration with the Tata Group. This strategic alliance introduced advanced Japanese welding and machine processing technologies to the Indian landscape.

What started as a partnership has now evolved into TATA Hitachi Construction Machinery, a flagship brand with manufacturing units in Kharagpur and Dharwad, and a national headquarters in Bangalore. The Bangalore HQ not only handles sales and service operations across the country but also supports a vast fleet of over 40,000 Hitachi machines currently in use throughout India.

President Takatani drew a compelling comparison between Japan and India to highlight market potential. "Japan, with a population of 120 million, has a construction machinery demand of about 22,000 units annually," he said. "India, on the other hand, has a population of 1.4 billion but the machinery demand stands at only 27,000 units. The gap shows massive potential for growth."

One of Tata Hitachi's proudest innovations is its unique "ConSite" system--short for Consolidated Solution for Construction Sites. This digital platform integrates GPS and sensor technology to monitor machine conditions in real time. Through PCs or smartphones, machine status--including operational data, oil levels, and damage reports--can be remotely accessed.

Interestingly, President Takatani highlighted that the implementation of ConSite in India was smoother than in many other countries, praising India's robust digital ecosystem.

"This is proof that India is truly an IT Kingdom," he remarked.

Beyond domestic operations, Tata Hitachi's facilities in India serve as a major export hub. Machines tailored for the diverse needs of 15 countries--including those in Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East--are manufactured in India and shipped globally.

Recognising India's engineering talent, Hitachi Construction Machinery has established a Research & Development Centre in India. The centre is expected to house 200 engineers, focusing on developing products not just for India, but for the global market--including Japan.

While the company has long aligned with the 'Make in India' vision, its current direction reflects a broader ambition: 'Design and Lead from India'. President Takatani emphasised that India is not just a production base, but an innovation and leadership hub in Hitachi's global strategy.

With its strong partnership with Tata, focus on digital transformation, and rising role in global manufacturing and R&D, Hitachi Construction Machinery is firmly positioning India at the heart of its international operations. (ANI)

