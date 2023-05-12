New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs is all set to organise the G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), AI and Metaverse on Saturday in Haryana, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The two-day conference will take place in Gurugram in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The organising partners are Rashtriya Raksha University, National Forensic Science University, National Law School of India University, Interpol and UNODC.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a round table was organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi today to present the details of the proposed G20 Conference, as per the statement.

It was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners and senior dignitaries from more than 20 countries apart from senior officers from various ministries and organizations of the government of India and partner organizations. During the roundtable Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla appraised the participating dignitaries about the contours of the forthcoming conference and countries were requested to send high-level delegations for the conference.

"The conference will bring together G-20 countries, guest/invitee countries and international bodies. There will also be participation from Ministries/Organizations of Govt. of India, Chief Secretaries/Administrators of States/UTs, Director Generals of Police of States/UTs, cyber experts and guest speakers representing legal fraternity, academia, training institutions, financial intermediaries, fintech, social media intermediaries, information and communication technology, cyber forensics, regulators, startups, over the top (OTT) service providers, e-commerce companies and others," the statement added. (ANI)

