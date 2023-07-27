Islamabad [Pakistan], July 27 (ANI): Hundreds of villages in various areas of Pakistan’s Punjab have submerged under water due to low to medium floods in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Indus rivers, Dawn reported.

Several dozen people in Chiniot and other districts have been displaced, and several small dams along the banks of River Sutlej in Arifwala have been washed away. Evacuations have also begun in the katcha areas of South Punjab as the water level rises in Chenab and Indus rivers in Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has reported low to medium-level flooding at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Chashma in the Indus River, low at GS Wala, and medium at Sulemanki in the Sutlej River. Meanwhile, the Ravi and Chenab rivers are flowing normally, as per Dawn.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Samal village in district Chiniot, where around 50 villages were affected by the floods, resulting in the destruction of houses and property. The chief minister ordered the construction of an embankment in the area and warned that the flood level might increase in the coming days, urging people to take precautionary measures.

Naqvi oversaw rescue operations and assessed the damage to houses. He directed the administration to provide fodder for the animals of flood-affected people and reported that 90 per cent of the evacuations in flood-affected areas were completed.

The continuous rain in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur has raised the possibility of flooding in the hill torrents of the region. There could be an increase in water level at Tarbela and Kalabagh in the Indus River, with a moderate flood observed at Chashma and Taunsa, according to Dawn.

In Rajanpur, a flood emergency has been declared due to the heavy rains in the Suleiman range. (ANI)

