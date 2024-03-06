Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6 (ANI): The brother of an Indian national who lost his life in Ukraine demanded justice from the central government and sought help for the early return of mortal remains.

Mohammad Imran, brother of Mohammad Asfan, who died in Ukraine, also expressed concern about the confirmation of his brother's death and said that the agents who were involved in trapping Asfan should be arrested.

"The Embassy is not providing proof of his death. If it's true, we want proof and their help for the return of his mortal remains. They told me Asfan is dead," he said.

"Agents who are in Russia and in contact with me are saying Asfan is alive and is in the Marinca territory of Ukraine. They cancelled his agreement on February 16 with another source. Agents are saying he is alive, but the embassy says he is dead," he added.

Imran shared that one of his brother's friends in Russia told him that his brother got bullet injuries.

"We got news of his injury on January 23. One of his friends, Arbab Hussain, told me of his bullet injuries via voice message. I am suspicious of misinformation about his death. We can only trust the embassy, not the agents. But agents are saying he is alive. If this is true, we want justice," he said.

He also claimed that the two batches of people were sent to Russia from all across the country.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs said that they are in touch with the family and Russian authorities and are making efforts to send his mortal remains to India.

"We have learned about the tragic death of an Indian national, Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and the Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," the Indian embassy in Russia posted on X.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs urged citizens to stay away from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine after reports emerged that Indian nationals had signed up for support jobs with the Russian army.

It said that the Indian Embassy has taken the matter to the Russian authorities for their early discharge.

"We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaishwal said in a statement.

It added, "We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict." (ANI)

