Tehran [Iran], April 17 (ANI): Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, held a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, during which he emphasized the importance of cooperation with the IAEA to ensure the "peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme."

In a post on X, Grossi wrote, "Important to meet with Foreign Minister @araghchi during my timely visit to Iran. Cooperation with @IAEAorg is indispensable to provide credible assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme at a time when diplomacy is urgently needed."

The meeting comes in the backdrop of renewed diplomatic efforts involving Iran. Just days earlier, US Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, also met with FM Araghchi.

On Tuesday, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce spoke about the developments with Iran, where she mentioned the meeting between the two countries, which was hosted by the Omani foreign minister.

Referring to the statement by the White House, Bruce said, "As the White House statement described, 'the discussions were very positive and constructive', and, 'the sides agreed to meet again next Saturday.'

"She also quoted Witkoff. "Our goal remains clear. In the words of Ambassador Witkoff, 'A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East - meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponisation programme. It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, [yet] fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do'."

On being questioned about Iran's nuclear programme, Bruce referred to the remarks made by Leavitt and further added, "I would say that there is one goal here and that is that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And that is, I think, a pretty easy thing to start with, and that is the one thing that we know that they're working on. And I think we'll have some success, considering who we're addressing."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke about the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran and shared that US President Trump held a conversation on Tuesday (US Local time) with the Sultan of Oman and thanked the latter for hosting the first direct meeting between the two countries. She reiterated in her remarks that the US stands firm on Iran not being able to obtain nuclear weapons.

The US and Iran have recently concluded "indirect" negotiations in Muscat, Oman.

The discussions, mediated by Oman, were intended to address key issues between the two countries, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear program and its broader regional activities. The negotiations were described as being held in a "constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect." (ANI)

