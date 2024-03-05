Moscow [Russia], March 5 (ANI): Chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will on his visit to Russia hold discussions on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, a spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry said as reported by state news agency TASS.

"Indeed, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi intends to visit Russia in the near future to discuss our further interaction with the agency. A number of high-level meetings will be held during the visit," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Working consultations are also planned to maintain a dialogue with the IAEA leadership on nuclear and physical safety issues at the Zaporizhzhia NPP," she said according to TASS.

Meanwhile, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov said that on March 6 the IAEA Director General and members of his team are scheduled to have detailed consultations on the Zaporozhskaya NPP with the Russian interdepartmental delegation, according to a post on X by Russian Mission Vienna.

At the IAEA Director General's Introductory Statement to the Board of Governors in Vienna on March 4, Grossi stated that in February he had met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to discuss the ongoing presence of the IAEA at all five of the country's nuclear sites. "It was my ninth visit to Ukraine since the start of the war," Grossi said according to the remarks posted on the website of the UN nuclear watchdog.

Grossi said that he considered it important to maintain contact with Russia and Ukraine without mentioning details regarding the results that could expected from his visit to Russia, TASS reported.

The IAEA chief recalled that he had held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "many times" and only once with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rafael Grossi stressed that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant plays an important role for "international peace and security," according to TASS report.

Located in Ukraine's Enerhodar, the ZNPP is Europe's largest nuclear power generating facility and has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GigaWatts. In February 2022, the Russian forces took over ZNPP during its war with Ukraine.

On March 1, IAEA chief Grossi said that ZNPP has been without back-up power for the past ten days, leaving the facility entirely dependent on its only remaining 750 kilovolt (kV) line for the external electricity it needs to cool its six reactors and for other essential nuclear safety and security functions.

According to Grossi, the IAEA experts who are stationed at the site reported that the ZNPP expects the 330 kV back-up line to be reconnected soon. Grossi, however, noted that the plant's off-site power situation remains a source of deep concern.

In a press release, he said, "Out of a total of 10 off-site power lines available before the conflict - four 750 kV and six 330 kV - only one remains operational today. Even if one back-up line becomes available again, it is far from sufficient."

IAEA chief noted that ZNPP has faced eight instances of a complete loss of off-site power in the past 18 months, forcing it to depend on emergency diesel generators. He further said, "In the history of nuclear energy, this is an unprecedented situation and clearly not sustainable. I remain extremely concerned about nuclear safety and security at the plant."

According to the press release, the IAEA team has continued to report about the sound of explosions and other indications of military activity in the area, which is on the frontline of the conflict. On February 28, the experts heard an explosion some distance away from the plant followed by what appeared to be small arms fire close to or on the site.

In a statement, Grossi said that ZNPP informed the IAEA team that Russian troops had taken measures to "protect the plant" against drones in the area and added that the ZNPP itself had not been attacked and there was no damage or casualties.

No further details regarding the incident were not available, according to the release. The IAEA experts requested access to the area but were told there was no damage to inspect, and that the area was outside the plant's control.

Meanwhile, on March 21, Brussels will host the first ever global Nuclear Energy Summit at the Head of State and Government level. Leaders will gather in Brussels to highlight the role of nuclear energy in reducing the use of fossil fuels, enhancing energy security, and boosting economic development. (ANI)

