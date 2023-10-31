Tel Aviv [Israel], October 31 (ANI): As the ground operations continue in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defence Force on Tuesday demolished a home owned by a Hamas official in the West Bank, The Times of Israel reported.

The home was owned by Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri, in the town of 'Arura, near Ramallah.

The IDF Central Command Head Major General Yehuda Fox signed the demolition order on October 27, according to The Times of Israel.

al-Arouri, who is based in Lebanon, is considered the de facto leader of Hamas in the West Bank, reported The Times of Israel.

Moreover, he was also responsible for some of the activities of the terrorist organization in the West Bank, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Reportedly, earlier today, the IDF fighter jets attacked infrastructure belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon, a military spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, weapons used by the terror organization were later destroyed, according to The Jerusalem Post.

According to a military spokesperson, the IDF killed a suspect on Tuesday who managed to cross into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on Monday night.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is in the midst of war with the goal of destroying the military and governing capabilities of Hamas. He noted that Israel is doing this "systematically."

At the start of the Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said, "We are in the midst of the war. We have set the clear goal of destroying Hamas's military and governing capabilities. We are doing this systematically," according to the statement posted by Israel Prime Minister's Office on X.

Earlier on Monday, Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called Hamas "modern-day Nazis" and added that the terrorist group is not seeking a solution to the conflict.

He added that Hamas is interested in the annihilation of the Jewish people.

He accused Hamas terrorists of operating inside and under hospitals, including Shifa Hospital. He said that Hamas is not allowing the people of Gaza to leave an active war zone by relocating to the south. He stated that Israel has approved dozens of daily trucks of humanitarian supplies. However, Israel refuses to supply Hamas with any kind of aid. (ANI)

