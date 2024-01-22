Tel Aviv [Israel], January 22 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday released footage of a tunnel in southern Gaza, where Hamas was allegedly holding around 20 hostages at different times, CNN reported.

The tunnel was located in the centre of Khan Younis and ran about 830 meters (0.51 miles) at a depth of 20 meters (66 feet), the IDF said.

There were booby traps, explosives and various obstacles inside the tunnel, according to the IDF, which said it encountered and killed several Hamas operatives as it entered the tunnel.

"This is where Hamas held hostages. IDF soldiers operated in a tunnel located at the heart of a civilian area in Khan Yunis that was used to hold about 20 hostages at different times. The tunnel was about 830 meters long and about 20 meters deep. We cannot and will not rest knowing innocent civilians are being held in compounds like this one. We will not stop operating until we bring the hostages home," IDF posted on X.

However, the IDF found no hostages in the tunnel but said, based on testimonies from former hostages and DNA evidence, that about 20 hostages were held in there at different times, some of whom have been released while others remain held in Gaza, CNN reported.

The videos shared by the IDF show long tunnels, some of which lead to rooms with mattresses, blankets and food wrappers scattered on the floor, and kitchen and bathroom areas.

It also showed photos of a pair of child's drawings, which it said were drawn by five-year-old former hostage Emilia Aloni, according to her family.

Aloni and her mother were released in November during a brief truce between Hamas and Israel to allow for the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. More than 100 hostages were released during the truce, according to CNN.

Israel estimates that 132 hostages from the October 7 attacks remain in Gaza -- 25 of whom are believed to be dead. (ANI)

