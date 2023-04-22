Tokyo [Japan], April 22 (ANI/WAM): The International Fund of Agricultural Development (IFAD) will set up a new framework to facilitate cooperation between small agricultural producers in developing nations and businesses in Japan and elsewhere, IFAD President Alvaro Lario said.

The Enhanced Linkages between Private Sector and Small-Scale Producers (ELPS) initiative will be set up with an aim of strengthening developing nations' agriculture and food systems, according to the leader of the Rome-based specialized U.N. body.

The Japanese government will provide some of the funding for the program, in hopes of boosting cooperation with so-called Global South emerging and developing countries over food security.

In an interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo, Lario pointed to the need to create investment opportunities for private-sector companies as governments' official development assistance programs are insufficient.

He indicated that his organization will call on a wide range of companies to join the initiative, including trading houses, food manufacturers and retailers. (AMI/WAM)

