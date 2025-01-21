Islamabad [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his party's negotiating team to withdraw from further talks with the government if a judicial commission is not established within seven days, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Gohar Ali Khan called the formation of judicial commission critical for meaningful dialogue. He said, "If the government does not move forward on forming the commission, there is no point in continuing negotiations."

PTI has demanded formation of judicial commission to ensure accountability and transparency. He said, "Imran Khan has made it clear that the fourth meeting will only happen if the commission is formed within the deadline," emphasising PTI's commitment to talks and its resolve to hold the government accountable for its promises.

Gohar Ali Khan has accused the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)-led government of being uneasy regarding the demand for transparency, terming it the "Form 47 government." He criticised government's negotiation committee spokesperson, Irfan Siddiqui, for delaying the progress.

PTI chairman said, "Siddiqui should not derail the talks by turning minor issues into major controversies," adding that discussions focused on law and order and should not be politicised, The Express Tribune reported.

He called on the federal government to focus on talks for benefit of Pakistan. He said, "Successful negotiations mean success for Pakistan" and called for patience and mutual understanding in the process.

On January 16, the PTI formally submitted its 'charter of demands' to the government in the third round of negotiations between the two sides, Dawn reported. Negotiations between the government and the PTI began in December as an attempt to de-escalate political tensions. However, significant progress has yet to be made on pivotal concerns, including the establishment of a judicial commission and the release of PTI members detained in political cases.

The meeting was held under the supervision of the National Assembly Speaker and was attended by six representatives from the opposition, including three PTI leaders, and eight from the government. The opposition was represented by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen chief Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

During the meeting, the government's side was represented by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP MNAs Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, prime minister's aide Rana Sanaullah, and MQM-P MNA Farooq Sattar.

During the meeting, the PTI presented a three-page document detailing its demands, signed by all six opposition members present. These demands include two primary objectives: the formation of judicial commissions and the government's cooperation in facilitating legal relief for political prisoners.

The PTI specifically called for two judicial commissions to be established under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 2017, each led by either the Chief Justice of Pakistan or three serving Supreme Court judges mutually agreed upon by the government and opposition.The PTI further asserted that the establishment of these commissions was essential to demonstrate the government's commitment to addressing their concerns.

The party stated, "We shall not be able to continue with the negotiations if the two commissions sought by us are not agreed to in principle and constituted forthwith," Dawn reported. One of the commissions is expected to investigate the legality of events surrounding the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.

The PTI has demanded an in-depth inquiry into the actions of law enforcement during the arrest, the subsequent nationwide protests, and the circumstances under which individuals targeted high-security locations.

The party also demanded a review of media restrictions and the government's internet shutdowns during the unrest, emphasising the need for accountability. The second commission would probe the crackdown on the PTI's November 'Final Call' protest in Islamabad, where tensions escalated after clashes between protestors and law enforcement. (ANI)

