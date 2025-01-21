Washington DC, January 21: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shared their first dance at the Commander-in-Chief Ball today. After a thunderous ovation by their supporters, the couple was joined by the US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance for the dance. The show-stealing dance of the couple at the inaugural event came after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Monday (local time).

For the Commander-in-Cheif-Ball event, Trump donned a black blazer and a bow tie paired with a white shirt and pants. Melania Trump looked gorgeous in a white and black dress. President Trump entered the Commander-in-Chief ball event with first lady Melania Trump to a thunderous ovation. Before sharing their first dance post the sworn-in ceremony of Trump, the couple waved at their supporters who were sitting in front of them. Donald Trump Inauguration: US President Promises a Second Term Focused on Immigration and Nationalism, as Well as Revenge and Retribution.

As a gentleman, President Donald Trump took the hand of his wife Melania and started dancing with her. The duo was seen talking and smiling throughout their dance performance. After a while, President Trump and his wife Melania were joined by Vice-President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance. The Second Lady wore a beautiful blue dress for the event. The Commander-in-Chief-Ball is a part of Trump's inauguration festivities which will be followed by the Liberty Inaugural Ball and Starlight Ball later in the evening. President Trump is expected to attend all three events.

Notably, earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, arrived at the Capitol One Arena for the Inaugural Parade. The crowd greeted Trump with chants of "USA USA," expressing their enthusiasm as the 47th president made his way to the venue. Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrived earlier at the venue along with their children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

Before Trump's arrival, Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke at the Capitol One Arena, sharing his excitement for the future and the opportunities ahead for the nation. Musk echoed President Trump's vision of a "golden age," expressing confidence in the positive direction the country is heading. "I am super fired up for the future. It is going to be very exciting. As the President said, we are going to have a golden age. It's going to be fantastic. One of the most American values that I love is optimism. We are going to make the future good," Musk said. Donald Trump Inauguration: EAM S Jaishankar Joins Roster of International and US Leaders, Takes a Prominent Seat at Swearing-In Ceremony (See Pics).

Prior to this, Trump reviewed the troops at US Capitol Hill, after his inauguration as the 47th President of the country. He also signed several executive orders at the signing ceremony at Capitol Hill. The ceremony is one of the first official actions taken by the newly sworn President of the United States.

