Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will take up the issue of the police raid on his Zaman Park residence with the judiciary.

"I am going to immediately take up the contempt issue, violation of the sanctity of my home and the violence against my workers and our domestic staff with our judiciary," tweeted Khan.

After PTI chief Khan left for Islamabad Judicial Complex to appear before a court, the Punjab Police resumed an operation at the deposed prime minister's residence, broke into his house, and arrested several party workers in the act.

In response, the former prime minister said it was "clear" that despite having gotten "bail" in the cases lodged against him, the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government intended to arrest him.

"It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their mala fide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court bec I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all," tweeted Khan.

"The assault on my house today was first of all a contempt of court. We had agreed that an SP with one of our people would implement a search warrant bec we knew otherwise they would plant stuff on their own, which they did. Under what law did they break the gate, pull down trees and barge into the house heavily armed. Worse, they did this after I left to present myself before Islamabad court, & Bushra bibi, a totally private non political person, was alone in house. This is a total violation of the Islamic principle of sanctity of chadar & char diwari," he tweeted.

He also lamented over the fact that the raid took place when his wife Bushra Begum was alone at the Zaman Park residence.

"Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment," he said.

He further alleged that the entire siege of Lahore was intended to take him to prison.

"It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign," said Khan.

The former PM also lashed at Pakistan media regulatory body for barring television channels from the live coverage of rallies or public gatherings.

"Strongly condemn govt trying, through PEMRA, to muzzle our voice through an illegal ban on us, violative of the court order, on TV channels. Now to pressure the media further, PEMRA has issued another notice accusing TV channels of violating their earlier. notice. Fascism at its worst," he said.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday restricted live coverage of events outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, where PTI chairman Imran Khan will be arriving for a court hearing in the Toshakhana case.

The court later suspended Khan's non-bailable warrants in the Toshakhana case after an hours-long drama at the Islamabad Judicial Complex.

A court in Pakistan on Saturday cancelled arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, and adjourned the hearing till March 30, The Express Tribune reported.

Stating that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal instructed the former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure his presence at the next hearing on March 30. (ANI)

