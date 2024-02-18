Islamabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into growing allegations of vote rigging even as two major political parties failed to reach a power-sharing formula to form a coalition government.

Though independent candidates backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the maximum number of seats in Parliament, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - have announced that they will form a coalition government after the February 8 elections resulted in a hung Parliament.

Also Read | Pakistan: Asif Ali Zardari To Be PPP's Candidate for President, Says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The post-poll alliance by the PML-N and the PPP could mean that PTI will not be able to form the next federal government, prompting Khan's party to allege that the two rival parties were trying to steal the people's mandate with the help of the powerful establishment.

Khan's beleaguered party received a major boost on Saturday when a senior government official in charge of the election process in the garrison city of Rawalpindi alleged that rigging took place and dragged the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice into it.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake Jolts Mazar-I-Sharif City, No Casualties Reported.

Buoyed by the allegations of vote rigging, the PTI on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into the manipulation of the results of the elections.

Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha in a bombshell press conference on Saturday alleged that he oversaw the rigging to deprive the PTI of 13 seats which were given to losing candidates after fake votes were added to their name.

Chattha also claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa were involved in the alleged rigging.

PTI leader Gohar Ali Khan at a press conference said that efforts were made to keep the party out of the electoral arena when people responding to the call Imran Khan went to the polling stations in huge numbers.

“We had won 180 seats in the National Assembly, 42 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, 115 in Punjab, 16 in Sindh, and four in Balochistan assembly,” he said.

Gohar said that the allegations by Chattha had corroborated what the party had been saying all along.

“This is the first time a commissioner is raising his voice according to his conscience. He (Chattha) said that he made sure candidates who lost were made to win while those who won were made to lose. This corroborates what we have been saying,” Gohar said.

“That is why the PTI demands that a judicial commission is formed and an inquiry is conducted. And not just an inquiry, but those [involved] should be made to join the inquiry,” he said, adding that the report of such an inquiry should also be shared with the people.

He also said that a judicial inquiry should be conducted involving independent judges. “And those who have been named by the Rawalpindi commissioner should not be a part of this inquiry,” he said.

Gohar also said the party was not calling for the resignation of the chief justice.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has strongly rejected the allegations Chattha has made against the chief election commissioner. The ECP has formed a high-level committee to probe the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party met for the third time after deciding to unite for the formation of the government in Centre last week after the February 8 elections resulted in a hung Parliament.

The third meeting between the Contact and Coordination Committees of the two parties, which took place on Saturday, remained inconclusive and both decided to meet again on Monday to finalise the power-sharing formula.

A brief announcement issued by the PML-N after the meeting said that there had been “significant progress” in talks with both sides, stressing the need for a “strong democratic government”.

"The proposals put forth by both parties were thoroughly discussed, and while substantial progress was achieved, further deliberations are required to finalise the matters at hand," a joint statement read.

Nawaz Sharif led PML-N has nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the Prime Minister's post.

Independent candidates - a majority backed by former prime minister Imran Khan's PTI party won 93 National Assembly seats in the election.

The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has also agreed to support them with their 17 seats.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led PPP has assured the PML-N of its support in the government formation and election of the next prime minister on the condition that, in return, it will get key constitutional offices, including that of the president.

The PPP has also announced that despite supporting the PML-N at the centre, the party will not take ministries in the federal Cabinet.

Sources said the PML-N had been vigorously trying to change the PPP's mind on the issue of ministries before discussing the constitutional offices. The latter has so far refused to budge.

A PPP office-bearer, privy to the talk on government formation, told the Dawn newspaper that the party has decided to seek the posts of National Assembly (NA) speaker and Senate chairman.

But the PML-N appears reluctant and wants to keep the NA speaker's office with it, the PPP leader added.

Khan's party on Saturday launched nationwide protests against the rigging. Supporters of PTI clashed with police in various cities across the country as they staged protests against alleged vote rigging.

In the meantime, PPP Chairman Bilawal on Sunday revealed the power-sharing formula he was offered by the PML-N under which the prime minister's post would be shared between two parties.

“I was told that let us be the prime minister for three years and then you can take the premiership for the remaining two years,” the former foreign minister told a rally in Thatta city in Sindh province.

“I said no to this. I said I do not want to be a prime minister like this,” Bilawal added. “If I become the prime minister, it would be after the people of Pakistan elect me,” the 35-year-old son of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)