Islamabad, Dec 28 (PTI) Amidst rumours about installing a caretaker government of technocrats in Pakistan, former prime minister Imran Khan's party on Wednesday termed it as a "joke" with the country and said that such a setup would not be able to solve the current issues.

Former chairman of Federal Bureau of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi in an interview with a private TV news channel on Tuesday said that discussions were going on to replace the current government with a caretaker setup comprising experts.

Also Read | Arizona Shocker: Three Indian-Americans Die After Falling in Frozen Lake While Walking on It To Get Pictures.

It is believed that such a government would rule for a period of about two and half years and take difficult decisions to stabilize the economy which the elected government cannot take due to fear of losing public support.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the "serious considerations of installing a technocratic government… (is) a joke". He added that it would not be able to solve any of the problems faced by the country.

Also Read | Pakistan Media Urges Govt To Exercise Restraint As Gwadar Protests Intensify.

"You will import a technocrat from the US and have him sit here; he will take a decision, there will be criticism…rallies against it. Then he will leave his shoes here and run away,” he said, explaining a possible scenario of technocrats' government.

Addressing a press conference, he said it would be a big mistake if the current government is replaced with a technocrat government for 2.5 years instead of holding elections and demanded that “such experiments and jokes” must end.

Chaudhry said that the constitution provided a solution and that was holding elections to let the people decide who should run the country.

"We will fully condemn a technocratic government. We will fully condemn going out of the Constitution. Under any circumstances, a system beyond the Constitution is not acceptable to us," he said, adding that political parties should think about this.

The idea of forming a technocrat government makes rounds every time the country lands in economic troubles. It had been partially tested by the military dictators, including Pervez Musharraf, but without any success.

As the economy continues to sink and the security situation deteriorates due to the rise in militancy, once again it is being presented in TV talk-shows as a solution to many ills of Pakistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)