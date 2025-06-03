Brasilia [Brazil], June 3 (ANI): The BRICS Communication Ministers' meeting was hailed as "quite successful" by TDP leader and Union Minister of State for Communication, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, who highlighted India's remarkable achievements in telecom infrastructure compared to other member countries.

Speaking about the event, he said, "I have listened to ten other countries about how they have been doing with their telecom infrastructure. I am proud to say India has achieved something unthinkable. We have connected more than 95 per cent of India. We have high-quality fibre to almost every village. We have more than 80 per cent with 5G connections. We have explained to the world all the best practices we have done, all the satellite-based reforms we have done, and the preventive actions we have taken for the telecom fraud. So all in all, it's quite successful and we are one of the countries that have done much more than many other countries..."

Sekhar's remarks underscored India's significant progress in telecom infrastructure showcased during the meeting held in Brasilia.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has left for Brazil to participate in the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, also scheduled in Brasilia, reflecting India's active engagement in BRICS multilateral platforms across sectors including communication and parliamentary diplomacy.

Birla will represent India at the forum from June 3 to June 5. The event will focus on discussions around the role of BRICS parliaments in global governance.

During the forum, Birla is set to address key topics, including Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI), among other significant issues. He will also engage in bilateral talks with presiding officers from BRICS countries.

In the current geopolitical context, Speaker Birla's visit holds strategic importance for India.

The Indian delegation accompanying Birla includes the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Members of Parliament, and other officials. The delegation will also comprise Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; Surendra Singh Nagar, Member of Parliament; Vijay Baghel, Member of Parliament; Vivek Thakur, Member of Parliament; Shabari Byreddy, Member of Parliament; Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha; and P.C. Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha.

According to a press release, the overall theme of the Eleventh BRICS Parliamentary Forum is 'The Role of BRICS Parliaments in Building a More Inclusive and Sustainable Global Governance.'

The Lok Sabha Speaker will address the forums on 'Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation for Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence' and 'BRICS Parliaments United for the Reform of the Multilateral Peace and Security Architecture.'

The delegation will also participate in the proceedings during the Plenary Sessions on sub-themes including 'BRICS Parliamentary Action in Search of New Paths for Economic Development'; 'Towards Stronger and More Durable BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation'; 'BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for Global Health'; and 'BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue on Climate and Sustainability.'

A Joint Statement will be adopted at the end of the Summit. The Speaker, Lok Sabha, may also hold bilateral meetings with Presiding Officers of participating Parliaments on the sidelines of this Forum. (ANI)

