Managua [Nicaragua], March 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Sunday had a productive meeting with Laureano Ortega Murillo, Minister Advisor to the President of Nicaragua.

The two discussed ways to strengthen India-Nicaragua cooperation in trade and investment, with both nations expressing their readiness for deeper engagement.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Useful exchanges with Minister Advisor to President @LaureanoOrtegaM on advancing India-Nicaragua cooperation in trade and investment. India and Nicaragua are ready for deeper engagement."

As part of his visit, Margherita also stopped by the Central Bank of Nicaragua, where he met the President, Leonardo Ovidio Reyes Ramirez, and senior Ministers.

This meeting served as an opportunity for Margherita to reaffirm India's commitment to the people of Nicaragua through India's Development Partnership.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Visited the Central Bank of Nicaragua and met the President @BancoCentralN along with senior Ministers. Reaffirmed India's commitment towards the people of Nicaragua through India's Development Partnership."

He also held talks with Nicaragua's Foreign Minister, Valdrack Jaentschke.

Margherita said on Saturday that Jaentschke and he discussed ways to expand the bilateral relationship between both countries.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Had a productive meeting with Mr. Valdrack Jaentschke, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua. We discussed in detail ways to expand the range of India-Nicaragua bilateral relationship."

Earlier on Saturday, he interacted with the Indian community in Managua where he was accorded a traditional Indian welcome, involving 'aarti' and 'tilak'.

Margherita said in a post on X, "Heartening to receive a very warm welcome from the vibrant Indian Community in Managua. There are around 50 Indians who are based in Nicaragua representing Indian ethos and values far away from the motherland."

Upon his arrival in Nicaragua, he said that this was the first ministerial-level visit to Nicaragua from the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Arrived in Managua, Nicaragua. Look forward to engaging with Nicaraguan leadership to take forward our bilateral relationship to the next level. This is the first-ever Ministerial level visit to Nicaragua from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India."

Margherita is on an official visit to Nicaragua from March 6 to 8. Earlier, he was in Uruguay from February 28 to March 2 and the Bahamas from March 2 to March 4. (ANI)

