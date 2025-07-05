Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago announced the decision to issue Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago, as noted in the joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The joint statement on PM Modi's official visit to Trinidad and Tobago underlined how May 30, 2025 marks the 180th arrival anniversary of the first Indian immigrants to Trinidad and Tobago.

Both PM Modi and PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar recognized the importance of Nelson Island as a location for Cultural Tourism and the need for Digitisation of Indian Arrival and other Records at the National Archives.

"Prime Minister Modi also announced a decision of the Government of India to issue Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago.", MEA noted.

Significantly, PM Modi also welcomed Trinidad and Tobago's decision to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance, reflecting their shared commitment to climate action, resilience building, and sustainable development.

As per the MEA, the leaders agreed to explore further collaboration in early warning systems developed by India for disaster risk reduction. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago also appreciated India's offer of grant to provide a rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system for the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs. Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar appreciated Prime Minister Modi's visionary 'Mission LiFE' initiative, which promotes a lifestyle of mindful consumption and sustainable living. She acknowledged its relevance in mobilizing global citizens towards climate-conscious behavior.

Recognising that capacity building is as an important pillar of India's partnership with Trinidad and Tobago, the latter appreciated the offering of 85 ITEC slots annually by India in a wide range of areas for capacity building of their youth. The Indian side expressed willingness to send experts and trainers to Trinidad and Tobago for large scale training of their officials.

As per the statement, Prime Minister Modi expressed willingness to support Trinidad and Tobago in building capacities of the officials and personnel of Trinidad and Tobago in the field of forensic science and the justice system, including by sending them to India for training as well as sending trainers and experts from India to Trinidad and Tobago.

It was also observed that both leaders underscored the need to revive the India-Trinidad and Tobago Parliamentary Friendship Group; training of Trinidad and Tobago Parliamentarians in India; and regular exchange of visits by Parliamentary delegations to each other countries.

Notably, both sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments and reiterated their shared commitment to peace, climate justice, inclusive development, and amplifying the voice of the Global South. They expressed appreciation for the valued mutual support extended in the multilateral forums.

Expanding on the front of global partnerships, the leaders reaffirmed the need for comprehensive reforms in the United Nations, including expansion of the United Nations Security Council, to better reflect current global realities. While recognizing the rising geopolitical tensions and global conflicts, both leaders called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. Trinidad and Tobago reaffirmed its full support to India for permanent membership of an expanded United Nations Security Council. It was also agreed that India would support Trinidad and Tobago's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the period 2027-28; while Trinidad and Tobago would support India's candidature for the period 2028-29, the joint statement read.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago for the extraordinary hospitality accorded to him. He extended an invitation to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to visit India at a mutually convenient time. PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar also invited PM Modi to visit Trinidad and Tobago again at a mutually convenient time.

MEA underscored that the leaders agreed that the outcome of PM Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago paves the way for a new era of elevated bilateral relations between both nations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking India-Trinidad and Tobago partnership. (ANI)

