New York [US], March 2 (ANI): India on Tuesday (local time) voted in favour for renewal of UNSC 2140 Sanctions Committee mandate on Yemen and underlined the need to address the increasing threat emanating from Yemen to the safe navigation of commercial ships and merchant vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

A Amarnath, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, made these remarks while delivering India's explanation of vote on renewal of the mandate of UNSC 2140 Sanctions Committee on Yemen.

Also Read | Instagram, YouTube Block Russian News Outlets RT and Sputnik Across Europe.

Amarnath said, "We welcome the adoption of the resolution to extend the mandate of the 2140 Committee and the panel of experts supporting the committee."

"India attaches great importance to the work of the committee and the panel, and hence we voted in favour of the resolution," he said.

Also Read | Pakistan Sees Major Surge in Offences Against Women in 2021, Says Report.

He stated that the council has reiterated through the resolution and unequivocal condemnation of the cross border attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, particularly those "targeting innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure, and has demanded the immediate cessation of such attacks".

"We welcome the consul's action to hold Ansarullah accountable for its acts through the imposition of an arms embargo on the group," he said.

Amarnath noted that it is clear that both the conflict in Yemen and the cross border attacks are being fueled by the continued supply of arms and weapons in clear violation of the console's targeted arms embargo.

He continued saying that in this regard, "We support the resolution to enhance maritime cooperation in the region and strengthen the Yemeni Coast Guard to effectively detect and prevent violations of the arms embargo."

As a country with civilizational ties with Yemen, India is paying to witness the continued suffering of the people of Yemen due to the protracted conflict, Amarnath said.

"We reiterate our call to all parties to the conflict to renounce military confrontation and make concrete efforts towards establishing enduring peace."

While concluding, Amarnath reaffirm India's state for its commitment to a Yemeni led and Yemeni owned political process with the goal of achieving an inclusive and peacefully negotiated settlement to the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)