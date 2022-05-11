New York [US], May 11 (ANI): India has contributed USD 800,000 to the United Nations as part of the initiative to enhance public outreach of the organisation in Hindi.

Country's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra handed over a cheque for the UN project launched by India in 2018 to disseminate information about the UN to the Hindi-speaking population across the world.

Also Read | Elon Musk Calls Donald Trump`s Twitter Ban 'Morally Wrong', Says He Would Lift It.

"The Government of India has been making continuous efforts to expand the use of Hindi in theUnited Nations. As part of these efforts, 'Hindi @ UN' project, in collaboration with the UNDepartment of Public Information was launched in 2018 with an objective to enhance the publicoutreach of the United Nations in Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about globalissues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world," the UN said in a statement.

India has been partnering with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) since2018 by providing an extra-budgetary contribution to mainstream and consolidate news andmultimedia content of DGC in Hindi, it added.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Military Given Shooting Orders to Quell Spread of Violence.

Since 2018, the UN News in Hindi is disseminated through the UN's website and social media handles and a UN Facebook Hindi page, the statement read further.

"A UN News-Hindi audio bulletin (UN Radio) is released every week," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)