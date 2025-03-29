New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): India has dispatched the first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar on Saturday after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and rocked neighbouring Thailand. A search and rescue team, as well as a medical team, is accompanying this flight.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow.

Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief material, including blankets, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, essential medicines (paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, cotton bandages and other items), generator sets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen set departed from Hindon Air Force Station.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "India dispatches first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar. @IAF_MCC C-130 is carrying blankets, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen set. A search & rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight. We will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated that it is coordinating the speedy delivery of assistance and relief supplies from India with the Myanmar authorities.

"Following yday's devastating earthquake, we are coordinating speedy delivery of assistance & relief supplies from India with Myanmar authorities. We are also in constant touch with Indian community. Reiterate our emergency number for needy Indian nationals:+95-95419602," Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand and expressed readiness to offer all possible assistance.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he posted on the social media platform X.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck Myanmar on Friday, killing scores of people and prompting the country's military junta to ask for international assistance, CNN reported. The earthquake was felt hundreds of miles from the epicenter near Mandalay city in northern Myanmar.

Tremors were felt through rural villages caught in the middle of Myanmar's civil war, all the way to the high-rises of Thailand's capital, Bangkok. Shaking was even felt across the border in China's Yunnan province.

The head of Myanmar's military government on Friday evening said that at least 144 people were killed and more than 730 others were injured, CNN reported. Deaths have also been reported in Thailand.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimates the final toll could exceed 10,000 people, according to their early modeling, and that "high casualties and extensive damage" was likely. (ANI)

