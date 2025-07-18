Suva [Fiji], July 18 (ANI): India and Fiji held their first Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on defence cooperation in Suva on Friday, focusing on training, capacity building, and strengthening bilateral ties, the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Vishwesh Negi, and Fiji's Acting Permanent Secretary for Defence, Sainitiki Ravuso. In a statement shared online, the Ministry said, "The 1st Joint Working Group meeting between the Ministries of Defence of India and Fiji was held in Suva on 18 July 2025. Discussions, led by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Shri Vishwesh Negi and Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Fiji, Ms Sainitiki Ravuso, focused on training and capacity building to strengthen."

According to the Indian High Commission in Suva, the ties between India and Fiji are built on mutual respect, cooperation, and strong cultural and people-to-people connections. The relationship received a major boost in November 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Fiji and launched the first Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), marking a key moment in India's outreach to Pacific nations.

The Government of India continues to support Fiji's nation-building efforts across multiple sectors, especially in human resource development and capacity building. As a committed development partner, India provides assistance through various programmes such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), under which several training slots are offered to Fijian nationals every year, as per the Indian High Commission.

Additionally, many Fijians pursue higher education in India through scholarships offered by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR). These initiatives have created strong educational and cultural bridges between the two countries.

In November 2024, India and Fiji also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote digital transformation by sharing India's successful large-scale digital solutions. The MoU aims to open new opportunities in the technology and innovation sectors for both nations.(ANI)

