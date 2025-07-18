Did Andy Byron Quote Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ in His Apology? Know Truth Behind the Fake Statement Attributed to Astronomer CEO Amid Viral Affair Allegations With Kristin Cabot

Mumbai, July 18: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has become the talk of the town after he was caught on "kiss‑cam" sharing an intimate moment with his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. The alleged incident occurred during Coldplay’s Boston show on July 16 and included Coldplay's co-founder, Chris Martin, who inadvertently became part of a potential "cheating" scandal. Amid Andy Byron's intimate Coldplay kiss cam moment with colleague Kristin Cabot, it is learnt that the Astronomer CEO issued an apology statement and quoted Coldplay's "Fix You".

The development comes as people are looking online to know anything and everything about the Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, and his alleged girlfriend, Kristin Cabot. While the alleged affair of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot has left people curious, many are sharing what appears to be an official apology statement issued by the Astronomer CEO himself. In the statement, Andy Byron said that he apologises to his wife, family, and the Astronomer team. The statement also shows him quoting Coldplay's Fix You in his apology statement. Coldplay Kiss Cam Catches Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, Company’s Chief People Officer in Intimate Embrace, Chris Martin Unknowingly Outs ‘Cheating Couple’ (Watch Viral Video).

Netizens Claim Andy Byron Issued Apology Statement and Quoted Coldplay's 'Fix You'

🚨 BREAKING: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was caught cheating on his wife with his HR executive on the Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert, has released a statement on the matter. pic.twitter.com/ipquKffZJx — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) July 17, 2025

CEO Andy Byron issues first statement following viral video of his alleged affair with colleague Kristin Cabot at Coldplay concert. “I want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and… pic.twitter.com/VxU0zpJTi9 — Pop Base (@PobBase) July 17, 2025

X User Shares Fake Statement Attributed to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron

Andy Byron could take a page from Benjamin Franklin “Never ruin an apology with an excuse”. Ending an apology for this scale of scandal with lyrics is wild pic.twitter.com/1swd56HXxe — Megs (@Rad_Megss) July 17, 2025

Know Truth About Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Statement Going Viral

However, a fact check revealed that Andy Byron did not issue the apology statement. The statement was falsely attributed to the Astronomer CEO, claiming that he quoted Coldplay's "Fix You" in his official apology statement. It is learnt that the statement going viral with Andy Byron's name is a fake press release that was initially shared by a troll account and later shared by social media users, including news channels. How Many Kids Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Have? Who Is His Wife Megan Kerrigan? Know About Tech CEO Who Was Caught With Colleague Kristin Cabot in Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Video.

So far, neither Andy Byron nor his alleged girlfriend Kristin Cabot has issued any official statement. Hence, the news that Astronomer CEO issued an apology and quoted Coldplay's "Fix You" in his statement is completely fake and misleading.

Fact check

Claim : Astronomer CEO Andy Byron quoted Coldplay's "Fix You" in his apology statement Conclusion : The apology statement going viral is fake and falsely attributed to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron

