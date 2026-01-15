New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day reception of the Slovak Republic hosted by the Embassy of Slovakia in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge represented India at the National Day reception of the Slovak Republic hosted by the Embassy of Slovakia in New Delhi."

During the event, Ambassador George underscored the positive momentum in relations across diverse areas, including political engagement, trade & investment, technology & innovation and culture & education.

"He reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening our partnership and exploring newer avenues of cooperation," Jaiswal posted.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Vice Minister Sun Haiyan of the International Department of the Communist Party of China on Wednesday.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both sides reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

They also discussed ways to further advance ties by enhancing people-to-people exchanges and addressing concerns on sensitive issues.

On January 13, Leaders of China's Communist Party (CCP) met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale at the RSS headquarters. The meeting lasted for approximately half an hour, according to sources.

According to the organisation's sources, the meeting was purely a courtesy call, initiated after the CCP delegation expressed interest in meeting with the RSS leadership. No formal agenda was discussed during the interaction, the sources added. (ANI)

