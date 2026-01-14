New Delhi, January 14: Taiwanese authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, alleging that the China-based smartphone maker illegally hired Taiwanese engineers in violation of laws governing cross-strait relations. The warrant is part of a wider probe into claims that OnePlus unlawfully recruited more than 70 local engineers without securing mandatory approvals.

According to reports, the Shilin District Prosecutors Office confirmed that Lau is wanted in connection with the investigation. Two Taiwanese nationals accused of facilitating the recruitment have already been indicted, further tightening the legal net around the case.

What Is the Case Against OnePlus?

At the heart of the investigation is Taiwan's Cross-Strait Act, which regulates economic and commercial interactions between Taiwan and mainland China. The law requires Chinese companies to obtain explicit government approval before hiring Taiwanese workers or conducting certain business activities on the island.

Prosecutors allege that OnePlus set up a shell company in Hong Kong under a different name, which was then used to establish an unapproved Taiwan branch in 2015. This entity allegedly carried out research and development work for OnePlus smartphones while masking the company’s mainland Chinese ownership.

Why Taiwan’s Cross-Strait Act Matters

Taiwanese officials say the Cross-Strait Act exists to prevent unauthorised technology transfer and to safeguard strategic sectors such as semiconductors and advanced electronics. Authorities believe OnePlus’s alleged actions weakened these protections by quietly absorbing skilled Taiwanese engineers into its R&D ecosystem without regulatory oversight.

Taiwan has in recent years intensified enforcement against what it sees as covert recruitment by mainland Chinese technology firms, especially as competition for high-end engineering talent increases.

What Happens to Pete Lau Now?

The arrest warrant does not automatically lead to extradition. Taiwan does not have a formal extradition treaty with China, making Lau’s arrest unlikely unless he enters Taiwanese jurisdiction or a cooperating territory.

Even so, the move carries symbolic and reputational consequences. Analysts say the case could complicate OnePlus’s international partnerships and operations, while also sending a strong signal to other Chinese tech firms operating near or within Taiwan’s regulatory boundaries.

