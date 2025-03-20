New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): More than 80 German universities and research institutions are visiting India this month in a significant step toward strengthening Indo-German academic collaboration, an official press release by DAAD reported.

The delegation will participate in high-level engagements with Indian universities and research institutions, the inauguration of the German School of Technology at PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore, the Indo-German Forum: Research, Innovation and Transfer, and the APAIE Conference 2025 in New Delhi.

The visit also coincides with the DAAD Jubilee Celebrations, marking 65 years of DAAD's presence in India. German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann is attending these landmark events.

"The Indo-German partnership in science and education is stronger than ever. It is one of the building blocks of our bilateral ties. We have almost 50,000 Indian students in Germany, the largest group of foreign students from any country. Indian scientists are contributing to our research landscape, with their talents, their ambitions, and their discoveries. It is a pleasure to see this exchange grow so dynamically, from year to year," said Ackermann.

The visit began with the Higher Education Policy Information program from 16 to 22 March, bringing 20 heads of leading German universities and academic representatives to Hyderabad and New Delhi. The discussions centred on institutional partnerships and new academic collaborations, aiming to deepen educational exchanges and foster joint research efforts between Germany and India.

Another major development was the inauguration of the German School of Technology at PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore. Representatives from German Universities of Applied Sciences attended the ceremony, marking a significant milestone in Indo-German academic cooperation. Financially supported by DAAD, this initiative is set to advance education in technology and engineering, fostering industry-relevant skills and research-driven innovation.

Further strengthening academic ties, the Indo-German Forum: Research, Innovation and Transfer will bring together 250 representatives from German and Indian higher education and research institutions. Organised by the DWIH New Delhi and DAAD Regional Office New Delhi, the forum will serve as a key platform for academic and research cooperation, fostering new opportunities in education, innovation, and knowledge transfer. The event aligns with the DAAD's centennial celebrations, marking a century of its global commitment to academic exchange.

"As we mark the centennial of DAAD and the 65 years of DAAD presence in India, we are building upon a robust partnership forged over many decades. The participation of over 80 German higher education institutions in India this March shows a growing interest in deepening our academic relations. These events demonstrate our commitment to continue to enhance the academic and research exchange, including partnerships in higher education, research and innovation between India and Germany," said Katja Lasch, Director of the DAAD Regional Office in New Delhi.

The delegation will also be present at APAIE 2025, which runs from 25 to 27 March in New Delhi. More than 70 German universities will participate at the German pavilion, engaging with Indian and international academic representatives to expand partnerships and research networks. The large-scale participation reflects Germany's strong interest in advancing its collaboration with India in higher education and research. (ANI)

