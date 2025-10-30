New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Noting that India is a "global powerhouse" and "a mega trend," Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Thursday that New Delhi is emerging as the leading voice in an increasingly multipolar world.

Delivering the 55th Sapru House Lecture here, Kombos also referred to the geopolitical tensions and said populism is on the rise, and there is uncertainty.

"India is a global powerhouse. This is a fact. India is a mega-trend. This is a fact. It has the richest of history and culture and potential that is unrivalled. This is a fact..." "We are meeting here today in the midst of a polycrisis, one of the effects of which is making no exception as to their reach, their impact. There is no insularity, no immunity. We all went through the global financial meltdown, the COVID crisis, the energy and inflation spike, and the war in Ukraine after Russia's illegal invasion and continuing aggression. The overall questioning of the founding principles of the international order and system," he said.

"The ongoing situation in Gaza, another challenge. The risks involved in Syria. The threat in the Red Sea. Iran's nuclear aspirations. Sudan, Libya, the African continent as a battlefield for influence and for radicalization. Radicalism, extremism, terrorism are today a global reality. This is an instrumentalisation of migration. And as a consequence, populism is on the rise. But above all, there is uncertainty," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among those present at the lecture.

Kombos also said that Cyprus strongly supports the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union and India.

"Cyprus strongly supports the conclusion of the long-negotiated FTA between the EU and India. And the successful conclusion of this agreement will not only strengthen EU-India ties, but it will also unlock immense economic opportunities for India and for all the European countries..." Kombos said, delivering the 55th Sapru House Lecture here on Thursday.

He said Cyprus sees India as a natural partner and ally and noted that New Delhi is emerging as the leading voice in an increasingly multipolar world.

"Cyprus has been described as the unsinkable aircraft carrier...We see India as a natural partner and ally. Today, with India emerging as the leading voice in an increasingly multipolar world, Cyprus sees India not only as an old friend but also as a partner for future cooperation," he said.

Both nations, shaped by our legacy of colonial rule, have emerged as modern democracies that cherish freedom, the rule of law, and respect for international law," he said.

"A crucial platform and opportunity for cooperation is IMEC. A visionary proposal that can transform connectivity between regions. It's a geopolitical tool with the potential to reshape global trade, trade routes, and critical economic activities. The Mediterranean region is geographically a key component for IMEC, and Cyprus is well-positioned to play its role in this emerging architecture," he added.

Kombos also referred to the country's tensions with Turkey. "We have an aggressor, we have an invader, an occupier on our island. At the same time, that country is a well-sought-after ally and friend for many... So there is clearly a discrepancy in the eyes of public international law and the realism, the pragmatism, the cynicism of diplomatic activity," he said.

India has reiterated its unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Cyprus and for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

Constantinos is on a three-day visit to India. He said trade antagonism, tariffs are all elements of renewed reality.

"But it's also an impetus for opening up new trade routes and forming alliances. This is about ambition, vision, strategy, and action. India clearly has the vision and the action plan. And may I say, so does Cyprus," he said. (ANI)

