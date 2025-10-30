New Delhi, October 30: As relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to nosedive, Afghanistan’s Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani on Thursday delivered a fiery speech in Kabul, warning Islamabad that any act of aggression will not be tolerated by Kabul. “The people of Afghanistan may have internal problems, but they stand united against any foreign invader. The defence of our territory is among our top priorities.,” Haqqani said days after the latest round of talks between the two countries in Istanbul earlier this week failed to yield any outcome.

It also came less than 24 hours after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly issued a stern warning to Afghan Taliban, stating that they can test the resolve of Islamabad at their "own peril and doom". Asif had said that Pakistan does not even need to use "a fraction" of its full arsenal to "completely obliterate" the Taliban and push them back to the caves for hiding. Commenting on the negotiations and a possible fresh round of talks, Haqqani said, “the doors of understanding and dialogue remain open. We do not seek confrontation with anyone. However, anyone committing aggression should know that we have stood against the emperors of the world, and it is not at all difficult for us to defend our own territory.” Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns of ‘Open War’ if Ongoing Peace Dialogue Fails.

Pakistan has insisted that acting against Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and preventing the fighters of the group from taking sanctuary in Afghanistan remain important conditions for any agreement. However, Haqqani on Thursday said that the issue is Pakistan's internal problem. “We have raised this issue with Pakistan in multiple meetings and through various channels, asking them solve your own internal problem at home,” he said. “If you bring this problem into Afghanistan tomorrow, you will create unrest here. Other hostilities will follow. This mistake will ultimately be yours and will come at a very high cost,” Haqqani warned.

“Though we do not possess long-range missiles or advanced weaponry, our determination and resolve remain firm. We can overcome any circumstances and attain victory,” he emphasised further. The high-ranking Taliban leader made it clear that any act of aggression which harms Afghanistan will turn out to be a "big mistake". Earlier this week, Afghanistan had issued a stern warning to Pakistan, vowing a strong response to any future military strikes after talks collapsed following Islamabad's withdrawal.

Citing sources, Afghan media outlet Ariana News reported that Pakistan withdrew from the negotiations after presenting what the Afghan delegation described as "unreasonable and unacceptable" demands, including a call for Kabul to recall and exert control over armed individuals allegedly operating against Pakistan — a demand the Afghan side rejected. It added that if Pakistan launches airstrikes on Afghan soil, Afghan forces stand ready to retaliate against Islamabad. Reports cited that the Istanbul discussions exposed deep mistrust, disunity, and competing agendas, particularly over the issue of US drone operations and cross-border terror. ‘Pakistan Infuriated With Afghanistan Exercising Sovereignty Over Its Own Territories’, Says MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Watch Video).

"The immediate trigger for the collapse appears to have been Pakistan's stunning admission, for the first time publicly, that it has an agreement with the United States permitting drone operations from its territory. Pakistani officials reportedly insisted that this pact cannot be broken, a statement that provoked outrage from the Afghan side, which demanded assurances that Pakistan would not allow US drones to violate Afghan airspace," leading Indian news network NDTV reported.

