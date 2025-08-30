Tokyo [Japan], August 30 (ANI): India and Japan are working together to bolster critical minerals supply chains through partnerships in the Mineral Security Partnership, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and Quad Critical Minerals Initiatives, according to a factsheet released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

The Ministry of Mines of India and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of Mineral Resources in August 2025. Both countries also deepened collaboration through Toyota Tsusho's rare earth refining project in Andhra Pradesh, which aims to establish a stable supply chain for rare earth materials, the factsheet said.

India and Japan have welcomed the initiative for promoting battery supply chain cooperation, including the business matchmaking and roundtable organised in India by JETRO and the Government of Japan on battery and critical minerals supply chain, with participation of over 70 companies and government organisations, it added.

The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, anchored in shared values and mutual respect, remains critical to advancing the security and prosperity of both countries. Cooperation in economic security is a key pillar of this partnership, stemming from a growing convergence in strategic outlook and economic imperatives, the document underlined.

As per the MEA, India and Japan launched the first round of the Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, at the Foreign Secretary/Vice Foreign Minister level in November 2024. The two sides shared policy perspectives on foreign policy and security challenges arising from economic interlinkages.

The MEA factsheet stressed that New Delhi and Tokyo, recognising their shared interest in safeguarding critical economic interests in the backdrop of evolving global challenges, are committed to deepening cooperation across government, industry, and academia. The partnership, it noted, is anchored in a common vision for a rules-based economic order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30, where he attended the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Following his visit to Japan, the Prime Minister will head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. (ANI)

