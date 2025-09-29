New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, is on an official visit to India. He was received by Chief of Naval Staff Adm Dinesh K Tripathi with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi.

Discussions during the visit focused on a broad spectrum of maritime cooperation, enhancing operational, training, and hydrographic engagements, including the conduct of multilateral Exercise Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME). The visit reinforces the strong maritime relationship between Kenya and India and will further promote peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Building on this engagement, Major General Otieno also called on COAS General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday and held discussions on advancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two maritime neighbours.

Sharing details in a post on X, the ADGPI said the leaders deliberated on enhancing regional security, the prevailing geostrategic environment in the Indian Ocean Region, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability.

Earlier on Monday, the Kenyan Navy Commander received the Guard of Honour in the national capital and paid tribute at the National War Memorial. He is on an official visit to India from September 28 to October 2.

According to Kenya's Ministry of Defence, Major General Otieno is serving as the 14th Commander of the Kenya Navy. His career spans over three decades with significant contributions to military operations, peacekeeping missions, and strategic development in Kenya. Over a 37-year career, he has held several Command, Staff, and Peace operations-related appointments locally and abroad.

India and Kenya, as maritime neighbours, share contemporary ties that have evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership marked by regular high-level visits, growing trade and investment, and extensive people-to-people contacts.

Earlier in June this year, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Defence Roselinda Soipan Tuya jointly unveiled the India-Africa Commemorative War Memorial honouring fallen soldiers of both nations at Mile 27, Taita Taveta County, Kenya.

The two countries also share a legacy of struggle against colonialism, with many Indians participating in and supporting Kenya's freedom movement.

Further strengthening naval ties, the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) made a port call at Mombasa, Kenya on September 25. The ships INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi conducted joint activities with the Kenya Navy, including a yoga session, band performance, discussions, and a deck reception hosted on board INS Shardul, the Navy spokesperson said. (ANI)

